South Africa's Eskom in talks with Anglo American over coal supply for Kusile

BRIEF-Noble Corp provides fleet contract status update
JOHANNESBURG Nov 24 South Africa's Eskom will conclude talks with Anglo American over coal supply to its Kusile power station in the next three months, group executive Matshela Koko said on Tuesday.
Eskom, which reported a 22 percent rise in half-year profit, is building the coal-fired Kusile and Medupi power stations to ease an energy crunch in Africa's most industrialised economy, where electricity supply shortages have hurt GDP growth. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Writing by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)
WILMINGTON, Del, Jan 19 Telecommunications company Avaya Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday to reduce its debt load of about $6.3 billion but said it would not sell its call center business, which it had tried to do last year.
* CEO Michael Burke's FY 2016 total compensation $15.1 million versus $18.6 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2jtsCRH) Further company coverage: