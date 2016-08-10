S.African power utility Eskom obtains court order to prevent union members from striking

BRIEF-TechnipFMC begins operations as a combined company
* TechnipFMC begins operations as a combined company after completing merger of FMC Technologies and Technip Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
JOHANNESBURG Aug 10 South Africa's power utility Eskom said on Wednesday it had obtained a court order to stop a strike over pay by thousands of National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) members, after wage talks at the state-run firm stalled.
The company has branded the stoppage which started on Monday illegal because its members are prohibited by law from striking, but said its operations had not been affected so far. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by James Macharia)
* TechnipFMC begins operations as a combined company after completing merger of FMC Technologies and Technip Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says has been awarded a one well contract for semi-submersible West Phoenix for work in UK west of Shetland
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Billionaire Wilbur Ross, chosen by Donald Trump to help implement the president-elect's trade agenda, earned his fortune in part by running businesses that have offshored thousands of U.S. jobs, according to Labor Department data attained by Reuters.