公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 14:55 BJT

S.African power utility Eskom obtains court order to prevent union members from striking

JOHANNESBURG Aug 10 South Africa's power utility Eskom said on Wednesday it had obtained a court order to stop a strike over pay by thousands of National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) members, after wage talks at the state-run firm stalled.

The company has branded the stoppage which started on Monday illegal because its members are prohibited by law from striking, but said its operations had not been affected so far. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by James Macharia)

