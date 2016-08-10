版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 15:58 BJT

Workers strike at S.African power plants despite court order

JOHANNESBURG Aug 10 Workers went on strike at various power plants ran by South African state-run power utility Eskom despite a court order prohibiting union members from downing tools, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by James Macharia)

