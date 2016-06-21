South Africa's NUM union rejects improved wage offer from Eskom

JOHANNESBURG, June 21 The National Union of
Mineworkers (NUM) said on Tuesday it had rejected an improved
wage offer from South African power utility Eskom
as it still fell short of its demands.
"We have rejected the offer and we will now get a new
mandate from the workers so that we can continue to engage,"
Helen Diatile, the union's chief negotiator told Reuters.
She said the company had raised its offer to 5.75 percent
from 5 percent but that still fell short of the union's demand
for a 15 percent wage increase for its lowest paid members.
