UPDATE 1-S.Africa govt to keep controlling stake in Eskom - Finmin

JOHANNESBURG May 18 South Africa's government
will retain a controlling stake in struggling state utility
Eskom, Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene said on Monday,
adding that power shortages were the biggest risk facing
Africa's most developed economy.
Nene said the key to resolving the crisis at Eskom was
intervening to contain costs.
Eskom's funding gap to 2018 is estimated at 200 billion rand
($17 billion), while it expects to receive 23 billion rand from
the government this year as it battles to keep the lights on.
The Treasury said last week it was asked by a
government-appointed commission to consider a proposal to
partially privatise Eskom or sell some of its assets in order to
secure further funding to expand generating capacity.
Separately, Nene said crucial public sector wage talks with
unions were making good progress.
About 1.3 million teachers, police officers and health
workers will vote this week on the government's offer of an
inflation-linked wage increase.
