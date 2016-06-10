版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 10日 星期五 23:54 BJT

South Africa's finmin says has nothing to fear over probe into tax agency unit

JOHANNESBURG, June 10 South Africa's Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Friday he had nothing to hide or worry about in relation to an investigation into a surveillance unit formed at the national tax agency when he headed it.

Gordhan told a business forum that President Jacob Zuma and the ruling African National Party had issued statements assuring him and the National Treasury of their support. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editig by James Macharia)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐