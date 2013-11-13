版本:
Glencore Xstrata shares start trading in Johannesburg

JOHANNESBURG Nov 13 Shares in Glencore Xstrata started trading on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange on Wednesday, where the mining and commodity trading group has secured a secondary listing.

Glencore is already listed on the London Stock Exchange and has a secondary listing in Hong Kong.

The shares opened at 55 rand ($5.31) each.

Glencore's activities in Africa are skewed towards chrome and coal production. It has also has copper and platinum interests, including a 25 percent stake in Lonmin, the world's third-largest producer of platinum.

South Africa's platinum sector has just come through two tough years with weak platinum prices and labour unrest.

