UPDATE 1-Glencore's S.Africa unit may shut coal mines, lay off workers

JOHANNESBURG Jan 28 Glencore's South
African coal unit, Optimum Coal Mines said on Wednesday it may
close some of its mines and lay off some workers after export
prices fell.
Optimum said in a statement the closures would reduce its
overall production of thermal coal by at least 5 million tonnes
per annum and that 1,070 employees may lose their jobs.
Thermal coal spot prices declined steadily in 2014 in
response to surplus coal supply and measures implemented by
China to support its domestic coal industry.
Optimum coal produces about 10 million tonnes of coal
annually, half of which is sold to power utility Eskom while the
rest is exported.
The company said it would not close its underground mines
and will continue to supply coal to Eskom's Hendrina Power
Station. It said it could re-open the opencast mines if economic
conditions improve.
Optimum said it had begun discussions with labour unions
representing its workers over the planned retrenchments.
Glencore re-opened its coal mining operations in Australia
earlier this month after a three-week suspension aimed at
combating the commodity's global supply glut.
(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by James Macharia)