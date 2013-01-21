版本:
S.Africa regulator to rule on Glencore-Xstrata on Tuesday

JOHANNESBURG Jan 21 South Africa's Competition Tribunal said on Monday it would issue its decision on the proposed takeover of global miner Xstrata by commodities trader Glencore on Tuesday.

Glencore is still awaiting the green light for the $33 billion deal from antitrust authorities in South Africa and China, having already received a conditional approval from European regulators.

