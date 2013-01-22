UPDATE 1-S.Africa regulator approves Xstrata, Glencore merger

JOHANNESBURG Jan 22 South Africa's Competition
Tribunal on Tuesday gave the green light to the proposed
takeover of global miner Xstrata by commodities trader
Glencore.
However, the tribunal attached some conditions to the $33
billion deal to limit the merger's impact on job losses in the
crucial mining sector.
One of the conditions stipulates that job losses among
skilled workers be limited to a maximum of 80 workers, the
tribunal said in a statement.
Job losses among unskilled or semi-skilled workers shall be
limited to 100 and may only take place more than two years after
the merger has been fully approved by all affected
jurisdictions.
The job loss conditions do not include voluntary leave or
early retirement packages and would also not apply to workers
who refuse to be redeployed.
The approval of the merger in South Africa went through
smoothly after power utility Eskom withdrew its objections last
week following an agreement with Glencore that would limit the
impact of the merger on its coal supplies.
The utility relies on coal-fired plants to generate 85
percent of the electricity that powers Africa's biggest economy
and was keen to ensure the merger did not hamper its ability to
obtain timely, sufficient and competitively priced coal.
Glencore is still waiting for the go-ahead for the deal from
antitrust authorities in China, having already received a
conditional approval from European regulators.
Last Friday Glencore pushed back the date for completion of
the long-awaited tie-up to March 15, citing lengthy regulatory
processes in South Africa and China.