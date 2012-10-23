版本:
REFILE-Goodyear S.Africa workers on strike -union

JOHANNESBURG Oct 23 Workers at a Goodyear factory in South Africa went on strike on Tuesday, to protest a change in the company's policy toward allowances for breaks, the National Union of Metal Workers said.

The union did not say how many of the employees it represents were on strike.

South African mining and transport sectors have been engulfed in wildcat strikes since August as workers demand higher wages or better conditions.

