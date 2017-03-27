版本:
South Africa's ANC says not involved in decision to call Gordhan back home

JOHANNESBURG, March 27 South Africa's ruling party ANC did not discuss President Jacob Zuma's order to call back home Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan from a roadshow abroad, its Secretary General Gwede Mantashe said on Monday.

Zuma's announcement came a day after the African National Congress (ANC) held a meeting of its top leaders at the weekend. (Reporting by Olwethu Boso and Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)
