Zuma's recall of Gordhan from roadshow risked rating - S.Africa bank group

JOHANNESBURG, March 27 South African banking industry lobby group on Monday criticised President Jacob Zuma's order to call back home his finance minister from a roadshow abroad, saying the move risked a sovereign credit rating downgrade.

Zuma asked Pravin Gordhan on Monday to return home "immediately" from an investor roadshow in Britain and the United States, reviving talk of a cabinet reshuffle and unnerving investors who see Gordhan as a emblem of stability. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)
