South African opposition calls for debate on Gordhan "witch-hunt"

JOHANNESBURG Aug 25 South Africa's main
opposition party called on Thursday for a parliamentary debate
into what it called a "witch-hunt" against Finance Minister
Pravin Gordhan, who is under police investigation over a
suspected spy unit at the tax service.
Gordhan said on Wednesday he had no legal obligation to obey
a police summons linked to an investigation into whether he used
the South African Revenue Service (SARS) to spy on politicians
including President Jacob Zuma.
News of Gordhan's summons compounded investors' worries
about a power struggle between Zuma and Gordhan as Africa's most
industrialised economy teeters near a recession and credit
rating agencies consider downgrading it to "junk" by year-end.
The rand has weakened around 5 percent since the
news of the police summons emerged on Tuesday.
"I have today submitted an urgent request to the Speaker of
the National Assembly ... on the Zuma-mandated witch-hunt
against sitting Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan," Democratic
Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane said in a statement.
Political activists protested outside the offices of the
Hawks, the elite police unit that is investigating Gordhan, on
Thursday in solidarity with the finance minister.
Analysts have said since February, when he was first asked
questions by the Hawks about the unit he set up while at SARS,
Gordhan has been a target of political pressure from a faction
allied to Zuma.
Hawks spokesman Hangwani Mulaudzi declined to comment.
The presidency said in May that Zuma was not warring with
Gordhan. Zuma's office has not commented on the latest
developments.
A former finance minister, Trevor Manuel, said on Wednesday
the economy would be "destroyed" if Zuma fired Gordhan, after he
changed finance ministers twice in one week in December.
Investors and rating agencies back Gordhan's plans to rein
in government spending in an economy that has been forecast by
the central bank to grow at zero percent this year.
A Zuma-backed plan to build a fleet of nuclear power plants,
at a cost of as much as $60 billion, has been a cause of tension
with the Treasury for months and is likely adding to pressure on
Gordhan's position, analysts say.
