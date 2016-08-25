UPDATE 5-Zuma says backs finance minister but can't stop investigation

* Rand extends gains after Zuma statement
PRETORIA, Aug 25 South African President Jacob
Zuma said on Thursday he backed Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan
but was powerless to stop a police investigation into him,
signalling a prolonged tussle that could rock markets further.
Gordhan is facing an investigation over a suspected
surveillance unit set up years ago when he was in charge of the
tax service. The rand has tumbled 5 percent since
Tuesday when news of the investigation broke, with analysts
saying Zuma had offered only qualified support to Gordhan.
The finance minister said on Wednesday he had done nothing
wrong and had no legal obligation to obey a police summons
linked to the probe into whether he used the unit at the tax
service to spy on politicians including Zuma.
News of Gordhan's summons this week compounded investors'
worries about a power struggle between Zuma and Gordhan as
Africa's most industrialised economy teeters near recession and
credit rating agencies consider downgrading it to "junk".
The main opposition party called for a parliamentary debate
into what it called a "witch-hunt" against Gordhan.
Investors and rating agencies back Gordhan's plans to rein
in government spending in an economy that has been forecast by
the central bank to register no growth this year.
"President Jacob Zuma wishes to express his full support and
confidence in the Minister of Finance and emphasises the fact
that the minister has not been found guilty of any wrong doing,"
the presidency said in a statement.
"The Presidency wishes to also emphasise that President Zuma
does not have powers to stop any investigations into any
individual/s," it said, adding that Zuma could not bring a halt
to the probe even if it was negatively affecting the economy.
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa said state agencies should
not battle each other as it could destabilise the economy.
"The minister of finance is today almost facing what could
be arrest. It's something that should concern us," Ramaphosa
said at a funeral service of a former cabinet minister in the
Eastern Cape province where Gordhan was in attendance.
TENSIONS WITH TREASURY
A Zuma-backed plan to build a series of nuclear power
plants, at a cost of as much as $60 billion, has caused tension
with the Treasury for months and is likely adding to pressure on
Gordhan's position, analysts say. The presidency said in May
that Zuma was not warring with Gordhan.
On Thursday, the presidency defended plans to give Zuma
supervision over state-owned firms after Gordhan's allies said
this would limit the finance minister's control.
Zuma's team and the Treasury under Gordhan have disagreed
about government spending, including at loss-making state
companies like South African Airways, analysts say.
Analysts also questioned the extent of Zuma's stated support
for his finance minister.
"It was an ambiguous vote of confidence in Pravin Gordhan
which would suggest that the agencies supposedly investigating
Pravin Gordhan will be given relatively free rein to continue
these investigations," said Daniel Silke, a director at
Political Futures Consultancy.
NKC African Economics analyst Gary van Staden said:
"Anybody who watches English football can tell you when the
owner says he has confidence in the manager, the manager is out
of there in a week."
Political activists protested in the capital Pretoria
outside the offices of the Hawks, the elite police unit that is
investigating Gordhan. Two former officials of the tax service
presented themselves to the police. It was not clear what line
of questioning they faced.
Hawks spokesman Hangwani Mulaudzi declined to comment.
A former finance minister, Trevor Manuel, said on Wednesday
the economy would be "destroyed" if Zuma fired Gordhan, after he
changed finance ministers twice in one week in December.
