South African finmin says unable to meet with police on Thursday

JOHANNESBURG Aug 24 South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan will not present himself to police on Thursday as he had nothing further to say about the matters under investigations, his lawyers said in a statement on Wednesday.

Gordhan's lawyers were responding to summons from an elite police unit that had requested Gordhan present himself to them over an investigation into a suspected rogue spy unit in the tax service, fuelling speculation that there was a plot to oust him. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana and James Macharia; Editing by Joe Brock)