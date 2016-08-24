South Africa's Gordhan says under "no obligation" to meet police

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
JOHANNESBURG Aug 24 South Africa's Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Wednesday he was under no obligation to present himself to police because he was not a suspect in an investigation into a covert unit in the revenue service.
Gordhan confirmed receipt of a letter from Directorate of Priority Crimes, or the Hawks, asking him to present himself on Thursday but said his lawyers had advised him that he did not need to attend. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Writing Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Joe Brock)
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.