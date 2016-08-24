South Africa's Gordhan says under "no obligation" to meet police

JOHANNESBURG Aug 24 South Africa's Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Wednesday he was under no obligation to present himself to police because he was not a suspect in an investigation into a covert unit in the revenue service.

Gordhan confirmed receipt of a letter from Directorate of Priority Crimes, or the Hawks, asking him to present himself on Thursday but said his lawyers had advised him that he did not need to attend.