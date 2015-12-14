South Africa will be "fiscally responsible" in nuclear deals - Gordhan

PRETORIA Dec 14 New South African finance minister Pravin Gordhan said on Monday the government would do what was required in a fiscally responsible way in procurement deals, including that for nuclear power expansion.

Gordhan also said the government was not going to make "reckless decisions" on spending and nobody need fear that fiscal policy was moving in another direction.

There has been speculation that former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene was axed last week because of his reluctance to rubber-stamp an ambitious nuclear power stations plans.

Nene was replaced by David van Rooyen, a little-known backbencher who only lasted four days in the job. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)