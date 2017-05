JOHANNESBURG, March 27 South African President Jacob Zuma has instructed Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan to return from an investor roadshow in Britain and the U.S. immediately, the presidency said on Monday, without giving a reason for the decision.

The rand fell by as much as 1.7 percent against the U.S. dollar on earlier reports of Gordhan's recall. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia)