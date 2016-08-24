South Africa's finance minister defends tax unit under police probe

JOHANNESBURG Aug 24 South Africa's Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Wednesday that an investigative unit set-up while he was head of the tax authority was lawful, two days after police summoned him over concerns it breached surveillance regulations.

