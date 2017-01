PRETORIA Dec 14 Newly appointed South African finance minister Pravin Gordhan said on Monday Africa's biggest economy would stay the course on sound fiscal management.

"We will stay the course of sound fiscal management. Our expenditure ceiling is sacrosanct," said Gordhan, who returns for a second stint at the Treasury after a dramatic U-turn by President Jacob Zuma. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Cropley)