South Africa's Gordhan to arrive back home on Tuesday morning - Treasury

JOHANNESBURG, March 27 South Africa's Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan will arrive in the country on Tuesday morning after President Jacob Zuma asked him to return home immediately from an investor roadshow abroad, the Treasury said on Monday.

Zuma's office gave no reason for the decision. Gordhan is currently in London on the first leg of a no-deal investor roadshow.

