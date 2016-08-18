Coke bottler to rethink South Africa spending plans due to sugar tax

JOHANNESBURG Aug 18 Africa's biggest Coke
bottler, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa, will rethink its spending
plans in South Africa if Pretoria's proposed tax on sugary
drinks gets the green light, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.
In a bid to fight a growing obesity rate in the continent's
most lucrative market for Coca-Cola and fast-food chains in
sub-Saharan Africa, the government has proposed a 20 percent tax
on sugar sweetened drinks under a plan that has delighted health
campaigners and angered drink makers.
Coca-Cola Beverages Africa was created earlier this year
through a combination of SABMiller and Coca-Cola African
soft drink operations. The deal won an anti-trust
go-ahead on several conditions that included a commitment to
spend 800 million rand to develop farmers and retailers.
"It is not what the company is wanting to do but when you
look at the impact the tax would have, we will have relook at
some investment commitments we have made," said Coca-Cola
southern African spokeswoman Vukani Magubane.
The proposed levy, which was first announced by Finance
Minister Pravin Gordhan in February, is expected to be
implemented this year. Last month, the Treasury has asked the
public submit comments on the proposal by Aug. 22.
It has already received endorsement from lobby group Public
Health Association of South Africa, saying it was a cheaper
intervention measure to fight obesity-linked diseases such as
diabetes.
More than half of South Africa's adults are overweight, with
42 percent of women and 13 percent of men obese, according to
National Treasury data. Sub-Sahara's most industrialised economy
also has its most overweight population, the figures show.
A local soft drinks industry body, Beverage Association of
South Africa, has already dismissed the proposed tax as
"discriminatory" and warned it could lead to job losses. The
industry employs about 200,000 people.
Britain on Thursday launched a strategy to tax companies
selling sugary soft drinks, joining Belgium, France, Hungary and
Mexico, all of which have imposed some form of tax on drinks
with added sugar. Scandinavian countries have levied similar
taxes for many years.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng, editing by David Evans)