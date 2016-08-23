South Africa sugar tax will hit economy and jobs, says lobby group

* South Africa has proposed 20 pct tax on sugary drinks
* Industry body says tax to wipe out 14 billion from GDP
* National Treasury dismisses claims as 'scare tactics'
By Tanisha Heiberg
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 23 A South African business
lobby group warned on Tuesday that a proposed tax on sugary
drinks will hurt the economy and lead to job losses, an
assertion tossed aside by the government and health campaigners
as fear-mongering propaganda.
The government has proposed a 20 percent tax on
sugar-sweetened drinks to fight growing obesity in the
continent's most lucrative market for Coca-Cola.
However, the Beverage Association of South Africa (BevSA), a
non-profit organisation that represents the interests of the
non-alcoholic drinks industry, said the levy would wipe 14
billion rand ($1.04 billion) from the economy, representing 0.4
percentage points of GDP growth, and cost as many as 70,000
jobs.
Coca-Cola's South African head Velaphi Ratshefola, also
chairman of BevSA, said that implementation of the tax would
force his company to rethink its investment plans over the next
three years.
"It means we will postpone and reduce capex in the next two
to three years," Ratshefola told Reuters on Tuesday, adding that
the tax could also lead to a 25 percent drop in Coca-Cola
volumes in the country.
The National Treasury dismissed BevSA's the industry
comments on the impact of the tax -- first announced by Finance
Minister Pravin Gordhan in February -- as speculative "scare
tactics" aimed at frustrating the process.
"Claims of job losses are mere speculation at this stage of
the process. The industry should not jeopardise constructive
engagement on this issue by resorting to scare tactics,"
spokeswoman Phumza Macanda said.
National Treasury data shows that more than half of South
Africa's adults are overweight, with 42 percent of women and 13
percent of men categorised as obese.
"We do believe there is a need to regulate. There is no
nutritional value in the beverages that have sugar in them,"
said the Department of Health's head of communications, Popo
Maja.
If the proposed law is passed, South Africa will join
Mexico, France, Hungary and most recently Britain in introducing
taxes on sugary drinks to fight obesity.
($1 = 13.4518 rand)
(Additional reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by David
Goodman)