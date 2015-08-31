REFILE-Kellogg's S.African unit opposes rivals cereal merger

(Corrects company name in headline)
CAPE TOWN Aug 31 Kellogg's South African
unit will urge competition authorities to block a proposed
merger between rivals Pioneer Foods and Futurelife,
regulators said on Monday.
Kellogg's wants the Competition Tribunal to stop the merger
previously approved without conditions by the Competition
Commission and will argue its case on Tuesday and Wednesday,
regulators said in a statement.
The Tribunal decides on whether to accept merger or
acquisition recommendations from the Commission.
