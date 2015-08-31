REFILE-Kellogg's S.African unit opposes rivals cereal merger

(Corrects company name in headline)

CAPE TOWN Aug 31 Kellogg's South African unit will urge competition authorities to block a proposed merger between rivals Pioneer Foods and Futurelife, regulators said on Monday.

Kellogg's wants the Competition Tribunal to stop the merger previously approved without conditions by the Competition Commission and will argue its case on Tuesday and Wednesday, regulators said in a statement.

The Tribunal decides on whether to accept merger or acquisition recommendations from the Commission.