FEATURE-From rags to riches at South Africa iron ore mine

| KATHU, South Africa
KATHU, South Africa Dec 2 Life is about
to get a lot better for people like Christopher Mocwane, a
worker at one of the world's largest iron ore mines outside this
dusty town in the middle of the Kalahari desert.
Thanks to an employee share ownership scheme, the
47-year-old, who earns 7,000 rand ($835) a month, is about to
receive a 576,045-rand ($68,700) windfall.
"I'm going to buy myself a house. The one where I live now,
I'll fix it and give it to my mother," he told Reuters, wiping
the sweat off his forehead in the scorching heat. "She was very
happy when I told her."
"My children are still small, but I will now be able to send
them to school when they grow up," he added with a nervous
smile.
Mocwane is one of 6,200 workers at Kumba Iron Ore
due to benefit from the plan aimed at ensuring all its workers
share the profits of the iron ore producer over the past five
years.
A unit of global miner Anglo American, Kumba has
already paid out 279 million rand in dividends to the same
employees, an average of 55,000 rand per person over five years.
The lump sum to be paid out between Dec. 15 and 17 is linked
to the share price on Nov. 17, and comes to around 345,000 rand
per employee after taxes. Those who have not been with Kumba for
the full five years will get less.
"I've tried to fix my house. We had a problem with water,
and now we have water," said Mocwane, who has worked at the
open-pit mine for 17 years, first as a cleaner and now driving
trucks.
"For many years I didn't have a car, but I have one now. I
can see a lot of difference in my life," he said.
A SUCCESS FOR EMPOWERMENT SCHEME
Kumba's "Envision" programme has become a poster child for
South Africa's much-maligned Black Economic Empowerment scheme
aimed at giving blacks a stake in the economy after apartheid
was dismantled in 1994.
Under the scheme, companies are required to meet quotas on
black ownership, employment and procurement. Many have invested
millions to build houses, hospitals and schools, but unions say
Kumba's solution is unique.
"Every benefit the company is earning, (the workers) are
part of it ... and it's not just a one-off," said Tebogo
Chakapedi, a shopsteward at the National Union of Mineworkers.
"We would like that at a national level all companies adapt
this," Chakapedi added.
Kumba's scheme was established when the iron ore assets of
then Kumba Resources were unbundled in the Sishen Iron Ore
Company (SIOC) in 2006.
Luckily for the employees, the company's share price has
since soared thanks to rising prices of iron ore -- a core
ingredient in steel -- from 120 rand in 2006 when the scheme was
launched to 502 rand on Friday.
Many empowerment schemes have been criticised as only
benefiting a small and politically-connected elite in a country
where millions of black South Africans still live in poverty and
more than a quarter of the workforce is jobless.
Critics, including some in South Africa's ruling African
National Congress calling for the nationalisation of mines, also
contend that mining houses have done little for the communities
that sit atop the minerals.
This has sparked a drive by unions and the government to
push for more broad-based deals like Kumba's.
GOOD BUSINESS SENSE
Kumba chief executive Chris Griffith said Envision made
business sense as well.
"We haven't had a strike in years. Employees are thinking
all the time about how to continue to deliver what we are
expected to deliver ... that also brings a lot of comfort for
investors," he said.
Kumba today boasts one of the lowest staff turnover rates in
the industry at around 3 percent and has launched another 5-year
scheme bringing more dividends and another lump sum in 2016 as
an incentive to stay on instead of cashing in and leaving.
Aware of the potential negative effects of sudden windfalls,
the company has organised workshops, industrial theatre
performances and distributed comics over the past year to teach
workers about how to pay off debt and invest in housing.
They were also taught how to pay taxes -- a new experience
for some given their incomes range between 5,000 and 20,000 rand
a month, excluding benefits.
The arid Northern Cape province all around Kathu is sparsely
populated and impoverished, a sprawling rural area where carts
are still drawn by donkeys.
But there is lots of building activity in Kathu and new
businesses like hair salons and car washes are springing up,
partially supported through programmes organised by Kumba.
In a country with one of the world's highest crime rates,
there are concerns that the next pay day will be a magnet for
criminals. Kumba said it was working with the local police to
make sure people would not be targeted by thieves.
"I'm afraid (you) will see people knocking on your door
saying 'oh, I'm selling this...', maybe coming to rob us," said
Patricia Andries, a health and safety officer at the mine.
For now workers are just counting the days.
"It's like a kid waiting for Christmas ... my wife can't
wait," said Ian van den Heever, a boiler maker at the mine.