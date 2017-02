JOHANNESBURG Aug 17 South African police minister Nathi Mthethwa confirmed on Friday that more than 30 people were killed in a security crackdown on striking miners at Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine the previous day.

Asked in an interview on Talk Radio 702 whether he could confirm reports of at least 30 deaths, Mthethwa said "Yes."

He later clarified: "I'm talking yesterday only."