Northern Trust buys UBS Asset Management administration units
ZURICH, Feb 20 U.S.-based Northern Trust is buying UBS Group's UBS Asset Management fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland, UBS said in a statement on Monday.
WASHINGTON Aug 20 The International Finance Corp, the World Bank's private investment arm, said on Monday it was "deeply concerned" with violence at Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine in South Africa and urged parties to settle their differences through negotiation.
IFC holds a 0.61 percent equity stake in London-based Lonmin Plc through an investment made in 2006. Lonmin accounts for 12 percent of global platinum output.
Forty-four people have been killed at the Marikana mine, including more than 30 striking miners who were shot dead during a confrontation with police last week. The shooting was one of the bloodiest police actions seen since the end of apartheid in 1994.
"The issues are serious and IFC encourages all parties to resolve the dispute through constructive dialogue and negotiation," IFC said in a statement.
TOKYO, Feb 20 A major aluminium producer has made an indicative offer of a premium of $125 per tonne to Japanese buyers for April-June primary metal shipments, up 32 percent from the last quarter, three sources directly involved in pricing talks said on Monday.
Feb 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 11 points at 7,310 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.3 percent higher ahead of the cash market open.