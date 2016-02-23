South Africa to ease some GM crop rules to avert food crisis

* South Africa facing worst drought in a century
* U.S. has significantly higher numbers of GM strains
* Pretoria eases handling permits to allow storage
By Wendell Roelf
CAPE TOWN, Feb 23 South Africa will relax some
of its tough rules on genetically modified crops so it can ramp
up maize imports from the United States and Mexico to avert a
potential food crisis amid a severe drought, officials said.
Almost 90 percent of maize in South Africa is genetically
modified and the country bans commodities with strains not
approved by the government and does not allow imports to be
stored, stipulating they must be transported immediately from
ports to mills.
Makenosi Maroo, spokeswoman at the Department of
Agriculture, told Reuters on Tuesday that the government planned
to permit importers to temporarily store consignments of GM
maize at pre-designated facilities, to allow much bigger import
volumes.
"In anticipation of the volumes expected to be imported into
South Africa, the (GMO) Executive Council has approved the
adjustment of a permit condition which relates to the handling
requirement," Maroo said.
"There is therefore no intention to relax safety assessment
or risk management procedures prescribed."
The government, however, has not said when the rule changes
would come into effect or whether they would be permanent.
The worst drought in a century has scorched vast swathes of
croplands, affecting around 2.7 million homes in Africa's most
advanced economy where shortages of white maize - a staple food
for the black majority - could reach crisis proportions by
October if expected summer rains do not fall, analysts say.
The country needs to import about 1.2 million tonnes of
white maize and 2.6 million tonnes of yellow maize, according to
the government, based on the current conservative domestic crop
estimate of 7.4 million tonnes, with only Mexico and the United
States able to plug the shortfall.
South African maize producers called for much more
far-reaching rule changes to cope with the situation. Maroo said
the government was also considering applications to register
additional GMO varieties that would boost maize trade between
the United States and South Africa.
The South African National Seed Organisation, which
represents firms such as Monsanto and DuPont Pioneer,
said it has six such applications pending approval.
Advocates for GM crops argue it boosts yield and
productivity in tough climate conditions and pestilence-prone
regions, but critics say its effects on humans and the
environment remain unproven.
As U.S. crops have significantly higher numbers of GM
strains, fears of contamination during handling means suspect
cargoes could be rejected as illegal at South African ports due
to a "zero tolerance" policy.
"We want the zero tolerance regulation changed to at least
one percent; to have it relaxed and help prevent bottlenecks
occurring when we need to import," Heiko Koster, a feed mill
owner and member of the maize steering committee.
Most of the maize imports could come from the United States
rather than Mexico because U.S. maize is cheaper and supplies
more abundant, analysts said.
(Editing by James Macharia and Susan Fenton)