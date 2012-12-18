Mandela "looking much better", but still in hospital

Global Payments stock could rise 15 percent -Barron's
NEW YORK, Feb 26 The stock of payment processing company Global Payments Inc could rise by 15 percent to $90 in the year ahead as revenue and profits increase, according to Barron's.
JOHANNESBURG Dec 18 Former South African President Nelson Mandela is "looking much better" after being treated for a lung infection and gallstones, a presidency spokesman said on Tuesday, but doctors would be keeping him in hospital for the moment.
"Doctors are satisfied that the progress he is making is consistent with his age. They say there is no crisis, but add that they are in no hurry to send him home just yet until they are satisfied that he has made sufficient progress," presidential spokesman Mac Maharaj said.
He said he had visited Mandela on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON, Feb 26 U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said on Sunday she was reviewing self-driving vehicle guidance issued by the Obama administration and urged companies to explain the benefits of automated vehicles to a skeptical public.
NEW YORK, Feb 26 Shares of Mexican media company Grupo Televisa SAB could surge 20 percent in a year to $30 or more, according to Barron's.