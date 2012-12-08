版本:
Former South African president Mandela admitted to hospital

JOHANNESBURG Dec 8 Former South African president Nelson Mandela has been admitted to hospital for tests, the government said on Saturday.

It gave no details but said in a statement there was no cause for alarm about the health of the 94-year-old anti-apartheid leader.

