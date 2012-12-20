S.Africa's Mandela has 'steadily improved' -Zuma

JOHANNESBURG Dec 20 Nelson Mandela, the
94-year-old former South African leader who has spent nearly two
weeks in hospital, is steadily improving and responding well to
treatment, current President Jacob Zuma said on Thursday.
"His condition was serious, but he is responding well to
treatment, and has steadily improved over the last few days,"
Zuma said at the close of a week-long leadership conference of
the ruling African National Congress.
The country's first black president was admitted to a
Pretoria hospital on Dec. 8 after being flown from his home
village of Qunu in a remote part of the Eastern Cape province.
He was treated initially for a recurrent lung infection and
then had a successful procedure to have gallstones removed.