版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 22日 星期六 20:42 BJT

S.Africa's Mandela responding to treatment in hospital -gov't

JOHANNESBURG Dec 22 Former South African President Nelson Mandela, who is 94, continues to respond to treatment two weeks after being taken to hospital in Pretoria, the government said on Saturday.

Presidency spokesman Mac Maharaj said in a statement the anti-apartheid hero, who has been treated for a lung infection and gallstones after being hospitalised on Dec. 8, was visited by South African President Jacob Zuma.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐