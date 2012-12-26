版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 27日 星期四 03:34 BJT

S.Africa's Mandela discharged from hospital - government

JOHANNESBURG Dec 26 Former South Africa President Nelson Mandela has been discharged from hospital to his Johannesburg home, the government said in a statement on Wednesday.

The 94-year-old anti-apartheid leader will undergo treatment in his suburban Johannesburg home, the government said

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐