S. Africa says Mandela 'recovered' from surgery, lung infection

JOHANNESBURG Jan 6 Former South African President Nelson Mandela has recovered from a lung infection and surgery to remove gallstones that kept him in hospital for nearly three weeks in December, the government said on Sunday.

"President Mandela has made steady progress and ... clinically, he continues to improve," the Office of the Presidency said in a statement, citing his medical team.

The statement said Mandela had "recovered from his surgical procedure and the lung infection."