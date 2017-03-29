South Africa's rand, bonds on back foot on fears of Gordhan exit

JOHANNESBURG, March 29 South Africa's rand and
government bonds were on the back foot early on Wednesday over
speculation of an imminent cabinet shake-up that could see
Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan removed.
* Gordhan abandoned an investor roadshow and flew home on
Tuesday on the orders of President Jacob Zuma, triggering
speculation about his future.
* Gordhan's recall rattled investors who see him as a focus
of stability and is widely respected in financial markets.
* At 0645 GMT, the rand traded at 13.0475 per
dollar, 0.48 percent weaker from its New York close on Tuesday.
* In fixed income, the yield for the benchmark government
bond due in 2026 rose 11.5 basis points to 8.855
percent.
* Stocks were set to open higher at 0700 GMT, with the JSE
securities exchange's Top-40 futures index up 0.49
percent.
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Alison
Williams)