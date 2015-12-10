UPDATE 2-Zuma's firing of South African finance minister dismays investors, ANC supporters

* Zuma sacks finance minister Nene, shocking markets
* Replacement van Rooyen is little-known Zuma ally
* South African debt on brink of "junk" status
* #ZumaMustFall Twitter campaign kicks off
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 10 South African President
Jacob Zuma's sacking of his respected finance minister in favour
of a relative unknown has shocked investors and emboldened
critics who say the 73-year-old is driving the economy to ruin.
Even some supporters of the African National Congress (ANC),
Nelson Mandela's erstwhile liberation movement that has ruled
since the end of apartheid in 1994, expressed dismay about
Wednesday's appointment of a Zuma loyalist to the crucial post.
Zuma gave no details as to why he had dismissed Nhlanhla
Nene, who has overseen the Treasury for just under two years,
other than to say he had "done well... during a difficult
economic climate".
Markets reacted unambiguously, with the rand
plunging five percent against the dollar to record lows late on
Wednesday. After a modest recovery, the currency slipped about
one percent on Thursday.
Local media speculated this week that Nene might be on the
chopping block after he rebuked Dudu Myeni, the chairwoman of
state-owned South African Airways and a close ally of Zuma, for
mismanaging a 1 billion rand ($67 million) deal with Airbus.
Myeni is executive chairwoman of Zuma's charitable trust,
the Jacob Zuma Foundation.
The main opposition party went on the attack. "It is clear
that if you stand up to Zuma, you don't stick around," Mmusi
Maimane, leader of the Democratic Alliance, told Reuters. "Zuma
has reached new heights as a leader who puts himself ahead of
his country and the economy."
Zuma's office did not respond immediately to Reuters
requests for comment. The ANC said in a statement it "notes and
respects" the president's decision.
"TOO MUCH CORRUPTION"
The sacking and the financial fallout hit a raw nerve with
some ordinary South Africans. "With the rand getting battered
like this, firing Nene is not the right move," said Dominic
Ratau, a 74-year-old pensioner and lifelong ANC loyalist,
expressing his dissatisfaction with Zuma.
"I've been an ANC supporter because of the older generation
who were running the party. But this guy is leading the country
to disaster. He's allowed too much corruption."
Nene's reluctance to rubber-stamp an ambitious plan to build
a number of nuclear power stations to ease severe electricity
shortages, a project that might cost as much as $100 billion,
is also seen as contributing to his downfall.
He is replaced by little-known ANC lawmaker David van
Rooyen, a former provincial mayor who serves on parliament's
finance committee. He did not respond to phone calls for
comment.
Many economists have questioned van Rooyen's ability to
steady an economy being hammered by the collapse in prices of
South Africa's commodity exports that range from gold to coal,
and raised concerns that public spending could spiral out of
control.
Credit agency Fitch downgraded South Africa last Friday,
leaving the continent's most sophisticated economy just one
notch about "junk" status, and said on Thursday Nene's firing
"raised more negative than positive questions".
A Reuters poll on Wednesday showed analysts expect the
economy to grow just 1.4 percent this year and 1.6 percent next,
0.1 percentage points lower than last month's forecasts.
WHO'S NEXT?
Nene's removal has raised speculation about more casualties
within Zuma's team, after the axing in September of mining
minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi, who investors said had done a decent
job in a tough but crucial portfolio.
South Africa is gearing up for important local elections
next year where the ANC is expected to be run close by the
Democratic Alliance in urban areas, including the economic hub
of Johannesburg. The countryside remains an ANC stronghold.
Significant erosion of ANC control in metropolitan
powerbases could strengthen Zuma's opponents, especially if
South Africans blame him for the floundering economy.
"Zuma's power is becoming more brittle and his lines of
support stretched thinner and thinner," said political analyst
Nic Borain. "He is engaging in actions that parts of his party
find repulsive and there is a point beyond which a system under
stress can quickly unravel as the connections snap."
A #ZumaMustFall Twitter campaign kicked off within hours of
Zuma's announcement, echoing one earlier this year calling for
the removal of colonial-era statues.
SCANDAL
Zuma, a polygamous Zulu traditionalist with little formal
schooling, has been beset by scandal throughout his career. In
2005 he was charged with raping a woman he knew to HIV-positive,
but was found not guilty when the court ruled the sex was
consensual.
Last year, the Public Protector, the top anti-corruption
watchdog, ruled that he had "benefited unduly" from a 246
million rand state-funded security upgrade to his private home
that included a swimming pool and amphitheatre.
Despite this, he has maintained his authority and standing
in the ANC. His presidential term ends in 2019. Were he to be
forced out early, his ex-wife and African Union head Nkosazana
Dlamini-Zuma, and deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa, are the
front-runners to succeed him.
