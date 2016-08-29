UPDATE 2-S.African rand weakens as U.S. rate hike expectations strengthen

* Rand slips on strong dollar
* Gold shares fall on U.S. Fed comments
* Rand-hedge companies rise on weaker currency
* Bonds mixed
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 29 South Africa's rand
weakened against the dollar on Monday as the greenback rose on
expectations that U.S. interest rates would rise soon, adding
pressure on the currency which has been knocked by concerns over
the finance minister's future.
Stocks closed slightly higher, with rand hedge companies
benefiting from the weaker currency.
By 1522 GMT, the rand was down 0.13 percent against the
dollar to 14.3875, off Friday's close at 14.3690
Against a basket of major currencies, the dollar hit
its highest in nearly two weeks at 95.724 after senior Federal
Reserve officials bolstered expectations that U.S. interest
rates would rise soon.
Traders also said the rand was weighed down by lingering
uncertainty over whether Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan faces
arrest following an investigation by the elite police unit Hawks
over a surveillance unit set up in the revenue service when he
was in charge.
"The dollar is quite strong on global markets so that's not
helping the rand's cause at all," said Bidvest Bank chief
dealer, Ion de Vleeschauwer.
"The predominant factor remains the political shambles with
our finance minister and the Hawks. As long as that is around,
the rand has very little potential to strengthen."
Separately, the central bank said it will not respond to
short term market volatility triggered by news of possible
charges against Gordhan, Deputy Governor Daniel Mminele said.
On the stock market, the benchmark Top-40 index was
up 0.23 percent to 46,912 points while the All-Share index
rose 0.11 percent to 53,564 points.
A strengthening dollar hoisted up local rand-hedged stocks,
or those with operations abroad. "Rand hedges" are companies
that reap the bulk of their revenue outside of South Africa,
making them less sensitive to weakness in the currency.
Britain-based property company Capital & Counties
rose 0.76 percent to 54.38 rand, beer maker SABMiller
gained 1.69 percent to 828.82 rand, while British American
Tobacco was up 0.99 percent at 902.86 rand.
The prospects of higher U.S. interest rates saw gold shares
taking a hit. Gold Fields weakened 3.61 percent to
81.45 rand, while Sibanye Gold fell 2.42 percent to 60.50 rand.
"(The market is) expecting the Fed to hike rates in
September, most bets placed it for December.... and this is why
we are seeing dollar strength coming through over the weekend
hence the weaker gold price," BP Bernstein trader Vasili Tirasis
said.
Government bonds yields were mixed across the curve, with
the 2026 benchmark down 1.5 basis points to 8.995 percent.
