Lay preacher turned union boss wages S.African class war

* Preacher's son angered by poverty, income disparities
* Evangelical style appeals to downtrodden miners
* Investors take notice as AMCU dominates platinum belt
* Wildcat strikes have cost billions, led to credit
downgrades
By Ed Stoddard and Ndundu Sithole
JOHANNESBURG, June 10 Addressing thousands of
stick-wielding striking platinum miners last month, South
Africa's bold new union boss told them proudly that he and his
comrades "did not sit in boardrooms."
But Joseph Mathunjwa, president of the Association of
Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) which has turned South
Africa's labour relations on its head, now has the full
attention of the directors who sit in them.
When he met foreign investors at a session organised in
April by Africa's largest bank Standard Bank, "the boardroom was
full," he told Reuters.
His upstart AMCU, which has grown rapidly in the past 18
months at the expense of the government-allied National Union of
Mineworkers (NUM) after a bloody turf war in which more than 50
people were killed, is now the main labour force for South
Africa's platinum mines and has its eyes on other sectors.
It is threatening a strike at platinum miner Lonmin this
week if the London-based firm fails to recognise it as the
majority union, and will present its wage demands to platinum,
gold and coal producers later this week, Mathunjwa told Reuters.
He did not say what the demands will be, but he gave a clue,
saying he had told the foreign investors at the Standard Bank
meeting that he thought an entry-level worker should take home
8,000-10,000 rand a month ($800-$1000).
That is about double the current wages of the lowest-paid
miners. It is safe to assume he will at least seek to match NUM,
which is seeking a 60 percent rise for the least-paid, an
increase that mining firms say they cannot afford.
"It is time now to realize the plight of the working class,"
he said. "You see all these heaps of dumps and the minerals are
gone, but the lives of those people who extracted those minerals
- they haven't benefited. You want a huge income and a dividend
but I think it is time now to relax a little bit."
Mathunjwa's meeting with investors - Standard Bank has not
said who attended - reflected corporate curiosity and concern
about a man who, in 18 months, has gone from an unknown to one
of the most important players in Africa's biggest economy.
The 48-year-old son of a Salvation Army preacher has won
tens of thousands of followers portraying himself as a Christian
soldier fighting for South Africa's downtrodden miners.
"I was chosen by the plight and the suffering of the working
class in South Africa," he told workers last month from Lonmin's
Marikana platinum mine, site of a demonstration
last August where police shot dead 34 wildcat strikers.
AMCU's emergence as the main labour force in South Africa's
platinum belt - home to 80 percent of the world's known reserves
of the metal - is an unprecedented grassroots challenge for
President Jacob Zuma's ruling African National Congress (ANC).
The NUM, the once-dominant union that AMCU has displaced, is
a reliable partner of the ANC and has been a source of votes
throughout the two decades since the end of apartheid.
The labour unrest in South Africa's mines last year cost
platinum and gold producers billions of rand in lost output,
resulting in sovereign credit downgrades. Fears of more turmoil
in the mines as workers, unions and companies square off for a
new wage bargaining round have helped drive the rand to
four-year lows in the last month.
HAND TO MAN, HEART TO GOD
A lay preacher and trumpet player, Mathunjwa says he is
driven by his faith and dedication to the Salvation Army, a
Christian denomination known for charitable works and
evangelical fervour.
"When a person is born on planet Earth they're here for a
purpose. And that purpose is God's purpose. So I believe that I
am one of the luckiest to realize what purpose I'm here for.
It's to work through the systems that oppress other people."
A lean, intense man with a shaven head, Mathunjwa said he
was also heavily influenced by his parents' generosity to others
less fortunate while he was growing up in semi-rural KwaZulu
Natal province during the darkest days of white-minority rule.
"I remember many children were coming and staying with us
and my parents would share their little income with distant
families who were not even part of the Mathunjwa family."
He has skilfully tapped into a swelling vein of discontent
among poor, black workers who have seen little improvement in
their lives two decades after apartheid ended.
He has built up AMCU by exploiting rank and file perceptions
that NUM is too close to mine bosses. AMCU now says it has more
than 100,000 members, most of them in the platinum mines.
AMCU denies NUM accusations that it uses violence to
intimidate workers into switching unions, often under the cloak
of darkness in the shantytowns that ring the mines.
Workers from both unions are still getting killed. Last week
an NUM shop steward was shot dead at a Lonmin mine shortly after
an AMCU organiser was killed in a tavern.
Mathunjwa comes across as uncomfortable with a halting
delivery when giving press conferences in English - not his
first language - in hotel suites in Johannesburg. But when he
stands before a rally of mineworkers, he is a powerful orator,
his style that of an evangelical preacher.
Peppering his speeches with Biblical references in the Zulu,
Xhosa and English languages, Mathunjwa appeals to class, racial
and religious solidarity. However, he says investors, including
those at the Standard Bank meeting, should not fear him.
"What they have read in the papers portrays AMCU as a
monster. After that meeting they came out with different
thoughts," he said.
"But we have to roll up our sleeves and start working on
fundamental issues that affect workers. The workers in South
Africa do not benefit from the minerals that they mine. Those
were my words."