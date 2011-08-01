RPT-NEWSMAKER-S.African sports minister on political fast track

(Repeats with no change to text)
By Jon Herskovitz
JOHANNESBURG, July 31 The former head of South
Africa's influential ANC Youth League, Fikile Mbalula, is
beating a path that may lead right to the top using sport to
help unite a nation still scarred by apartheid.
While the Youth League's current leader has played the race
card hard and faces charges that could derail his career,
Mbalula is by contrast a rising star in the ruling African
National Congress practising "controllable ambitions".
Analysts believe that 40-year-old Mbalula, now South
Africa's Sports and Recreation Minister, is in line for a prime
post in any cabinet reshuffle and for a senior ANC job when the
party elects its leaders next year.
Mbalula, who dresses in casual chic and peppers his comments
with self-deprecating humour, has stood out in the government of
President Jacob Zuma for rallying the ANC at the grassroots
level and pushing sports as a way to bring social cohesion in a
country still trying to heal the racial wounds of apartheid.
Blunt-speaking Mbalula made a failed grab for power at an
ANC meeting last year, drawing a sharp rebuke from party
leaders. However, he has since turned around the sleepy sports
ministry and ran a successful campaign in local elections this
year when the ANC swept to victory.
Mbalula quotes the father of post-apartheid South Africa to
show he has learned it's best not to speak about aspirations in
a party where openly campaigning for posts can be political
suicide.
"In the ANC, as much as you can have ambitions, Nelson
Mandela used to say that you have to have controllable
ambitions," he told Reuters in an interview at the weekend.
A gauge of Mbalula's power will be whether he can convince
the cabinet to reverse a decision not to bid for the 2020
Olympics following South Africa's successful staging of the 2010
soccer World Cup -- before he took the sports
portfolio.
Mbalula has not said much about his policy priorities for
Africa's largest economy, although the ANC Youth League pushed
for a sharp turn to the left while he was president in 2004-08.
However, Mbalula was named in one of the country's
best-selling books this year, "Killing Kebble", as being
supported by questionable businessmen and has been criticised
for moving the party away from idealism of ANC giants and Youth
League co-founders including Mandela and Walter Sisulu.
"He brings a populist razzmatazz, which is an effective
campaign mechanism, but it is also part of the ANC's less
principled appeal," said independent political analyst Nic
Borain.
ENDING QUOTAS
In November, just a few days into the job as sports
minister, Mbalula said he wanted to end racial quotas in sports
set up after the end of white minority rule.
This decision was one of the first by the party, which is
widely supported by the black majority, to roll back an
affirmative action programme.
"The quotas have served their time and they generally have
been counterproductive of late," he said.
Current Youth League leader Julius Malema has alarmed
investors by playing the race card, calling for seizure of
assets from white capitalists that would include nationalising
mines and expropriating white-owned farmland.
Last weekend, a local daily said in an article vetted by a
Johannesburg judge that Malema had a trust fund to collect
kickbacks in return for using his influence to help donors win
lucrative government contracts. Another newspaper reported on
Sunday that police were investigating the fund.
Malema has denied wrongdoing, with the Youth League saying
the fund was for charity work and accusing white capitalists of
a conspiracy to bring him down.
Mbalula backed his successor. "Malema is a victim of forces
who are basically against him because of his political beliefs
and (agitation) on behalf of the Youth League," Mbalula said.
Mbalula's fortunes remain tied to the Youth League, which
has been hinting it could try to oust President Zuma. He already
played the role of a kingmaker when the Youth League under his
leadership joined forces that ousted former President Thabo
Mbeki and allowed Zuma to rise to the top post.
"I have gone through that as (Youth League) president. All
the vibrant presidents of the Youth League have gone through
that patch. Let the bad times roll, because the good ones are
still coming," he said.
(Editing by David Stamp)