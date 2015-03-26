版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 26日 星期四 15:01 BJT

Workers at S.Africa's Eskom's Medupi plant locked out, union says

JOHANNESBURG, March 26 About 20,000 workers at South Africa's Eskom Medupi power plant have been locked out of the construction site on Thursday following a one-day strike over poor living conditions and higher pay, a union official told Reuters

"The company decided to lock workers out. The site is closed, around 20,000 workers are off site," said Steve Nhlapo, head of collective bargaining for the National Union of Mineworkers of South Africa.

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐