South Africa's Merafe reports 30 pct drop in H1 profit on write-down

JOHANNESBURG Aug 6 South Africa's Merafe
Resources reported a 30 percent decline in first-half
earnings on Tuesday after the ferrochrome producer was hit by a
write-down related to a potential asset sale.
Merafe, which operates a joint venture with Glencore Xstrata
Plc, said it was also squeezed by lower prices and an
illegal strike that slowed production.
Merafe took an impairment loss of 75.9 million rand ($7.7
million) because the venture with Glencore Xstrata is
considering the sale of a mine.
Merafe, South Africa's largest producer of the ingredient
used to make stainless steel, said diluted headline earnings per
share totalled 3.8 cents in the six months to end-June, down
from 5.5 cents a year earlier.
Headline EPS, the main measure of profit in South Africa,
excludes certain one-time items.
Revenue was 1.5 billion rand, up from 1.2 billion a year
earlier.
Merafe said it fired 1,200 employees after the illegal
strike at its eastern mining operations, adding that mining
operations had recently resumed.