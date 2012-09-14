版本:
S.Africa police fire tear gas to disperse miners

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 14 South African police fired tear gas on Friday to disperse striking miners outside an Aquarius Platinum mine near Rustenburg, north-west of Johannesburg, local station Talk Radio 702 said.

The move came two hours after Justice Minister Jeff Radebe announced a crackdown on "illegal gatherings" and the carrying of weapons to deal with five weeks of industrial action that has swept through South Africa's platinum sector.

