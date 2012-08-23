RPT-Squalor surrounds S. Africa's platinum treasure chest

* Miners, families live in poverty around mines
* Pay not enough to make ends meet, miners say
* Workers face heat, dust, danger underground
By Peroshni Govender
MARIKANA, South Africa, Aug 22 Children play and
dogs and chickens forage near sewage spilling from pit latrines
in the shadow of Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa which
extracts the platinum used to make jewellery and auto parts.
Ramshackle settlements cluster around this mine operated by
the world no. 3 platinum producer and around others in the North
West Province, the world's prime platinum mining region.
"This is no way to live or grow children. Fifty people share
one toilet. We don't have water," said a woman who identified
herself as Pinky, the wife of a striking rock drill operator at
Marikana who shares a one-room tin box with her husband and two
children.
The mine and its squalid settlement was the scene of labour
violence last week which killed 40 miners, two police and two
security guards, the deadliest security incident in South Africa
since the end of white minority rule 18 years ago.
A report this week by the Bench Marks Foundation, a
church-linked organisation that monitors corporate
responsibility, found that living conditions for South Africa's
black miners on the platinum belt were the worst in the country.
"The conditions in the township constructed by Lonmin are
appalling. There are broken down drainage systems spilling
directly into the river at three different points," Bench Marks
Foundation executive director John Capel said, adding this
situation had been left unattended for the last five years.
It was not supposed to be this way.
South Africa's former liberation movement and now ruling
African National Congress was born out of South Africa's fight
against apartheid, which also included rejection of the
exploitation of poor black miners toiling in the country's
fabled gold reefs and other mineral deposits.
Nelson Mandela's ANC promised a better life for all when it
took power with the end of apartheid in 1994.
But despite Africa's largest economy devoting billions of
dollars to infrastructure, housing, healthcare and education,
income disparity and unemployment have mushroomed while chronic
joblessness has helped entrench a massive underclass.
"BACK TO THE DARK YEARS"
These circumstances, combined with ballooning living costs
and a demand for better pay, led to the violent strike by
Marikana workers which culminated in the police shooting of 34
miners on Thursday.
They died in a hail of gunfire after running into a line of
police at the sprawling mine facility about 100 km (60 miles)
northwest of Johannesburg.
The violence rekindled memories of apartheid-era clashes
when police representing the white minority rulers fired on
masses of blacks seeking freedom. This time it was the ANC
government's police, black and white, who shot the workers, all
black.
"In an instant our country was plunged back into the dark
years of our past and we saw the rainbow nation fast
disappearing in the wake of such brutality," Mathole Motshekga
the ANC's chief whip said during a parliamentary debate on
Tuesday.
While mineworkers have seen their wages steadily increase
over the years and mining firms have built schools, hospitals
and roads to help communities around shafts, many of the 500,000
people in the sector still have trouble making ends meet.
Lonmin provides male workers who live by themselves with
shared quarters in solid brick dormitories with electricity and
running water.
Those workers who wish to be with their partners and
children are given a "sleep out" allowance to find accommodation
either at the nearby shantytown, Wonderkop, or elsewhere.
"Wages and other allowances are negotiated under union
agreements and the amounts decided on are not up to the
company," Lonmin spokeswoman Sue Vey said.
"Those who have families live outside mine property and the
conditions there are by their own design."
The base pay for miners is about $500 a month but when
production bonuses and benefits are added the average miner
grosses nearly double that, according to industry and government
data.
But the money goes quickly. Most miners maintain two
households, with one on or near the mine site and the other for
extended families who live apart from them. The average miner
supports 8-10 people, according to industry data.
DRILLING IS "BREATHING DUST"
A large portion of the 3,000 workers who went on strike at
Lonmin are rock drill operators who operate hand-held machines
breaking apart rock walls for the ore which yields the platinum.
A rock drill operator who gave his name as Isaac left his
village in impoverished Lesotho for the riches of South Africa's
mines nine years ago. Now he struggles to eke out a living.
He has been off the job for almost two weeks demanding a
salary of 12,500 rand ($1,500) a month, arguing the hardship
endured underground is not reflected in his pay packet.
His pay-slip shows he earns 8,763.88 rand ($1,100) a month
which includes an allowance of 1,000 rand to live off mine
property.
After deductions for tax, medical aid and "deferred pay" of
1,300 rand a month, which will form part of a lump sum payment
at the end of his contract, Isaac takes home 4,556 rand ($550).
"That's not enough. I have four children to support in
Lesotho and eight other family members. I have to pay rent, buy
groceries, pay debts and try to live here."
Using a mop wedged in a plastic chair, Isaac explains how to
control the heavy, gyrating drill while it chips away at metres
of rock face a day.
"The conditions underground are tough. It is hot, dusty, you
struggle to breath," he says, displaying heavily calloused
hands.
"You are breathing dust particles all day. If we need to go
to the toilet, we have to wait until home time. It takes an hour
to walk to the toilet underground," Isaac said.
Following what is being called the "Marikana massacre",
tensions in mines across South Africa are running high with
fears that labour unrest over low wages and poor living
conditions could spread to other mines.
"You work so hard, for so little. You might as well be
dead," said a 23-year-old Lonmin worker from Umtata in South
Africa's eastern regions who works on lighting the underground
tunnels. He asked to be called Thulani, fearing reprisals if his
name was published.