UPDATE 6-Striking South African miners reject Lonmin pay offer

By Mish Molakeng
MARIKANA, South Africa, Sept 14 Wildcat strikers
at Lonmin's Marikana mine rejected a pay offer on
Friday, dimming prospects of ending five weeks of industrial
action that has swept through South Africa's platinum sector and
laid bare the power struggle in the ruling ANC.
Workers on a rocky outcrop at the mine where police shot
dead 34 protesters last month dismissed the offer as way below
the 12,500 rand ($1,500) a month sought by members of the
militant Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union
(AMCU).
"We are not interested," striker Molifi Phele said as
hundreds of stick-waving demonstrators chanted and danced around
him on the sun-bleached grass in the heart of the "platinum
belt", 100 km (60 miles) northwest of Johannesburg.
"What he is offering cannot buy you anything. All we want is
12,500."
Lonmin said in a statement that talks had ended for the
weekend and would resume on Monday at 0800 GMT.
The Aug. 16 "Marikana Massacre" has poisoned industrial
relations across the mines and has the potential to be
"extremely damaging" to Africa's biggest economy, Finance
Minister Pravin Gordhan said, in a shift of tone from last week.
The rand fell 3 percent on Wednesday as the unrest engulfed
Anglo American Platinum, the world's biggest producer,
and ripples have started to reach the bond market amid concerns
Pretoria might resort to throwing money at the problem.
"Things could get really ugly," said Manik Narain, an
emerging market strategist at UBS in London. "There is a risk
the government will respond to the unrest with fiscal stimulus,
which will not go down well with rating agencies."
The rand was broadly flat against the dollar on
Friday, although it weakened briefly after police fired teargas
and stun grenades to disperse another group of striking miners
at an Aquarius Platinum plant in the area.
Aquarius said it had closed the mine as a precaution. Global
miner Xstrata did the same at a nearby chrome plant.
Bonds weakened slightly, pushing the yield on the benchmark
three-year note up 5 basis points to 5.54 percent.
The mine shootings, the bloodiest security incident since
the end of apartheid in 1994, have also made it hard for the
police to use force to disperse crowds of strikers, most of whom
are armed with sticks, spears and machetes.
At a news conference called by six cabinet heavyweights,
Justice Minister Jeff Radebe announced a crackdown on "illegal
gatherings" and the carrying of weapons, but failed to say how
the police would put it into effect.
"All those who break the law, regardless of who they are,
will be dealt with with the full might of the law," Radebe said.
Police Minister Nathi Mthethwa also insisted the authorities
"cannot allow this to go on" but stopped short of declaring any
state of emergency or calling in the army.
ALLIANCE UNDER PRESSURE
The crisis, which started with a violent platinum strike in
January, has turned the spotlight on the alliance between big
unions and the African National Congress (ANC) that has formed
the crux of power since the end of white-minority rule.
This year's rapid rise of AMCU, based on a push for wage
hikes, has presented a threat to a status quo under which the
likes of the 30-year-old National Union of Mineworkers ensure
industrial stability with more modest wage increases for
workers.
President Jacob Zuma faces an internal ANC leadership
election at the end of the year but is under pressure for a
response that has at times appeared flat-footed and wooden.
Meanhwile, ANC renegade and silver-tongued populist Julius
Malema has seized on the mess to promote himself as a champion
of the millions of black South Africans whose lives have changed
little since apartheid ended 18 years ago.
The Youth League leader, expelled from the ANC this year for
ill-discipline, has emerged as the face of a de facto "Anyone
but Zuma" campaign gathering steam as Nelson Mandela's
100-year-old liberation movement grinds towards December's
leadership election.
In the face of unrest spiralling into gold mines near
Johannesburg, Zuma told parliament on Thursday the government
would squash anybody stirring up more labour trouble, but
stopped short of explicitly naming Malema.
The price of platinum, a precious metal used in jewellery
and vehicle catalytic converters, has spiked more than 20
percent since the Marikana shootings amid fears of prolonged
disruption to supplies.
South Africa is home to 80 percent of known supplies.
Even though the Lonmin wage offer - thought to be in the
region of 5,500 rand a month - was rejected, its shares rose 5.5
percent on the back of another jump in the platinum price
following the announcement of more U.S. economic stimulus.