UPDATE 3-Unrest spreads in violence-hit S.Africa mining belt

* Labour troubles reported at Amplats and RBPlat
* Mine turmoil raises worries about investing in S.Africa
* Rights group urges govt to address social problems
By Ed Stoddard
RUSTENBURG, South Africa, Aug 22 Labour unrest
in South Africa's platinum belt spread on Wednesday, raising
concerns that anger over low wages and poor living conditions
could generate fresh violence after 34 striking miners were shot
dead by police last week.
The strike that started last week at Lonmin's
Marikana mine has driven up platinum prices and stoked
worries about investing in Africa's biggest economy, where
chronic unemployment and income disparities threaten social
stability.
At Marikana, a sombre-looking President Jacob Zuma stood
under a parasol held by an aide to address around 2,000 subdued
miners. In the Xhosa and Zulu languages, he said there was no
need for workers to die in a labour dispute.
" This is painful to all of us. It is not acceptable for
people to die where talks can be held. But I do feel your pain
and have come personally to express that," he said.
The world's top platinum producer, Anglo American Platinum
, said on Wednesday it had received a demand for a pay
increase from its South African workers, wh ile Royal Bafokeng
Platinum <R B PJ.J> sai d a labour action by about 500 miners
interrupted work at a sha ft at its Rasimone mine.
The price of platinum leapt to its highest since early May,
driven by concern about supply from South Africa, which holds 80
percent of the known reserves of the metal, used in jewellery
and for catalytic converters in cars.
Spot platinum rose by as much as 1.5 percent to touch
$1,524.50 an ounce, trading at $1,518.75 by 1349 GMT.
Ten people had been killed last week before police opened
fire on striking miners on Thursday, shooting dead another 34 in
the worst such bloodshed since the end of apartheid
white-minority rule in 1994.
The labour troubles were touched off by a violent turf war
between labour unions at the Marikana mine. Similar rumblings
have emerged at other mines.
CONTAGION
"There is a very high chance that this is going to be
contagious," said SBG Securities platinum analyst Justin
Froneman. "Whether or not it has been orchestrated and arranged
remains to be seen, but certainly the fact that this has spread
in what we viewed as a previously stable labour force is
slightly concerning."
Chamber of Mines Chief Executive Bheki Sibiya, speaking for
the industry group, told reporters: "The challenge is firstly to
contain what happened to the area where it happened so that it
doesn't spillover to somewhere else."
Workers have trickled back to Lonmin's Marikana mine this
week, but most have stayed away for fear of being caught in the
conflict between the long-established National Union of
Mineworkers (NUM) and the militant breakaway Association of
Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU).
AMCU president Joseph Mathunjwa told a news briefing in
Rustenburg that reports of disturbances at Royal Bafokeng
Platinum (RBPlat) and wage demands at Anglo American Platinum
(Amplats) had nothing to do with his union.
Asked if he thought unrest would spread, he said: "I do not
want to be a prophet of doom."
President Zuma has tried to reassure investors their money
is safe while appealing to all sides to end the violence.
Zuma's political foes have been piling pressure on the
president. They accuse him and his African National Congress
(ANC), which has placed several former NUM members in senior
government positions, of adopting poor policing policies and of
not caring enough about workers labouring deep underground.