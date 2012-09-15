UPDATE 3-S.Africa police fire tear gas at strikers near massacre site

* Police raid Lonmin hostel for weapons
* Tear gas, rubber bullets used to disperse miners
* S.Africa has vowed to crack down on weapons
* Union says received new offer from Lonmin
By Joshua Nhlapo
MARIKANA, South Africa, Sept 15 South African
police fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse striking
miners on Saturday after seizing machetes and other weapons in
an early-morning raid likely to aggravate tension from five
weeks of labour unrest.
The police took action a day after South Africa promised to
crack down on "illegal gatherings" and the carrying of weapons
by strikers, toughening its stance on strikes that have choked
off platinum output in the world's top producer of the metal.
About 500 police officers raided hostels at Lonmin's
Karee platinum mine near Marikana - where police killed
34 miners last month - and seized spears, machetes and other
weapons, police spokesman Thulani Ngubane said.
The wildcat strike at Lonmin, prompted by demands for higher
pay, has spread to other mining companies, raised questions
about the ruling ANC's slow response and damaged South Africa's
reputation among foreign investors.
Strikers on Friday rejected a pay offer from Lonmin,
although a union spokesman said a new offer had since been put
on the table.
A spokeswoman for Lonmin declined to comment and said the
company would issue a statement later.
Police arrested five people in the raids on the hostels,
home to about 6,000 miners, but for drugs offences not weapons,
police spokesman Ngubane said.
"The aim of the raid was to disarm the mine workers to make
sure that we do away with the elements of threats that are
taking their toll in the area of Marikana," Ngubane said.
Miners later gathered at a field in Marikana, about 100 km
(60 miles) northwest of Johannesburg. Police fired rubber
bullets and tear gas to break up the crowd, some of whom threw
rocks at police as they fled, according to a Reuters reporter on
the scene.
In Marikana last month police shot 34 striking miners dead
in a single day, the bloodiest police action in South Africa
since the end of apartheid in 1994. A total of 45 people have
been killed in the unrest.
QUALITY OF LEADERSHIP
The "Marikana massacre" has poisoned industrial relations in
South Africa and drawn criticism that President Jacob Zuma and
the ruling ANC have been too slow in dealing with the widening
crisis.
The government said on Friday it would crack down on illegal
gatherings and the carrying of weapons. The mine shootings have
made it difficult for use force to break up of strikers, most of
whom are armed with sticks, spears and machetes.
Presidential spokesman Mac Maharaj defended the government's
clamp down.
"It is necessary to act and this is the time when the
quality of leadership of our people will come out," he told
broadcaster eNews Channel Africa.
"We believe we will reinstill and enhance confidence in our
economy and amongst investors as well as amongst our working
people."
The ANC is now showing more concern about the potential
impact from the unrest on the economy. Finance Minister Pravin
Gordhan conceded on Friday it could be "extremely damaging". He
had previously said the violence was unlikely to have a
significant impact on growth.
Led by the militant Association of Mineworkers and
Construction Union (AMCU), the strikes have also threatened the
long dominance of the National Union of Mineworkers, which is in
an alliance with the ruling African National Congress.
The strikers say that the ANC and big unions have forgotten
the needs of South Africa's millions of poor.