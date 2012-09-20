版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 21日 星期五 03:02 BJT

Lonmin says S.Africa pay deal will add 14 pct to wage bill

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 20 The world's No. 3 platinum producer Lonmin said on Thursday its wage bill would rise 14 percent from Oct. 1 because of a pay deal reached this week to end a violent 6-week strike.

