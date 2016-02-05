版本:
Vantage Goldfields' confirms mine collapse at S.African operations -official

JOHANNESBURG Feb 5 A mine collapsed at Vantage Goldfields' South African operations, and the company will issue a statement later, Mike Begg a senior official at the company said on Friday. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)

