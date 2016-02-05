Most of 115 miners in South African Vantage Goldfield mine collapse rescued - CEO

BRIEF-T. Rowe Price to not contest plan by Snap Inc
* T. Rowe Price is not contesting plan by Snap Inc. to issue non-voting shares in its impending initial public offering
JOHANNESBURG Feb 5 The chief executive of Vantage Goldfields mine in South Africa's northeastern Mpumalanga province said on Friday that about 115 workers had been trapped after one its mines collapsed, but most had been rescued.
"As we speak they might already all be out. Most have been evacuated," Chief Executive Mike McChesney told Reuters. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)
Jan 19 Las Vegas Sands Corp agreed to pay a $6.96 million criminal penalty to end a U.S. Department of Justice probe into whether it violated a federal anti-bribery law by paying a consultant to help it do business in China and Macau.